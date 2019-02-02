Primary school wins $25K for healthBy CHARLIE SMITH,
Sat, 02/02/2019 - 12:00am
Columbia Primary has received a Healthy School Award from the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation, which includes $25,000 for wellness programs.
