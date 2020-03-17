PRVEPA closing lobbies; alternatives available

The Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association announced Tuesday morning that it will close its lobbies at its offices in Columbia, Wiggins, Hattiesburg and Purvis, but its customers can still conduct business at drive throughs.

“Our members' and our employees' safety are our top priority," Pearl River Valley Electric General Manager Randy Wallace said in a news release. “We want to make sure that physical interaction is kept to a minimum, until the danger of the virus has passed.”

Pearl River Valley Electric said it also encourages members to utilize alternate methods for paying their bills. Members can still use drive throughs and night depositories. In addition, for members who are self-quarantining or wish to avoid contact with others, bill can be paid online at www.PRVEPA.com, calling an automated number at 855-2-PRVEPA (277-8372) or by signing up for a PRVEPA app.

In addition, Pearl River Valley Electric has elected to suspend disconnects for non-payment of services until further notice.

Pearl River Valley Electric said it is also taking extra measures in its offices to prevent the spread of the illness, including "aggressively sanitizing work areas and providing employees with protective equipment and hand sanitizer."

Pearl River Valley Electric is a member-owned, not-for-profit cooperative that distributes electricity to more than 50,000 members in 12 counties in central and south Mississippi. It is headquartered in Columbia and has offices in Hattiesburg, Purvis and Wiggins.