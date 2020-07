Trees were removed to allow the equipment to get closer. While this is the side with the braces that faces the road, technically it is the back side of the home.

A team of workers prepares the front side of the John Ford Home with braces to hold the structure Thursday. A cable is attached to the bucket of the trackhoe that will be used in pulling the home back to the correct position. On Thursday the house was pulled back two inches with plans to do the remaining inch and a half on Friday.