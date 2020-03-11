Save big on subscriptions Friday the 13th

Get ready for savings so big they’re scary on Friday the 13th.

The C-P is offering 75% off its newsstand price Friday only for a six-month subscriptions to new customers in Marion County.

The price will be a lucky $13.

“It scares me, honestly, to do these promotions because we’re giving such a big discount,” Publisher Charlie Smith said, only halfway kidding. “So you never know when the next time will come up where we offer a great rate like this. Be sure and take advantage of these savings on Friday.”

There are four easy ways to sign up:

1. Stop by the C-P office at 318 Second St.

2. Call 736-2611.

3. Purchase a subscription online at columbianprogress.com/friday13.

4. Mail to P.O. Box 1171, Columbia, MS 39429 (must be postmarked by Friday.)

“Don’t miss out on this opportunity to keep up with all your important Marion County news and sports,” Smith said.