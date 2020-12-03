On the nights of Saturday, Dec. 5 and Sunday, Dec. 6, members of Improve Baptist Church acted out scenes from Christ’s life, detailing his birth, death and resurrection. With Christmas fast approaching, they wanted to remind everyone of the true reason for the season. This year, however, due to the pandemic, the event was drive-through only to ensure everyone’s safety.

This portion of the event depicts the night that the angel appeared to the shepherds, announcing the birth of Christ.

In this scene, Peter walks toward Jesus after being called out onto the water.

In this photo, Jesus and Barabus are presented to the people by Pilot so they might decide who gets pardoned.

Here, the Roman Centurion pierces Jesus’ side with a spear.