Shelter-in-place to begin at 5 p.m. but no curfew ordered in Columbia

Today at 5 p.m. a statewide shelter-in-place order takes effect, but there has been some confusion about the difference between a shelter-in-place order and a curfew.

The shelter-in-place order places restrictions on recreational activities both inside and outside and orders no gatherings of more than 10 people through 8 a.m. April 20. Beginning at 5 p.m. citizens must stay home other going to get groceries, pharmacies, checking on vulnerable people, medical facilities, going to work if deemed an “essential” business and going on walks.

The order from Gov. Tate Reeves gives law enforcement authority to enforce the order, including breaking up gatherings.

Reeves did not set a statewide curfew but left decisions about that to mayors. Columbia Mayor Justin McKenzie has not ordered a curfew as of this time.

This afternoon at 2 p.m. Columbia Police Chief Michael Kelly will be doing a live feed on the police department’s Facebook page. If you have any questions you want to ask, email your questions to jsoutherland@cpd-ms.com by 1:30 p.m.