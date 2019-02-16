Supe to run for chancery clerkBy CHARLIE SMITH,
Sat, 02/16/2019 - 12:00am
The field to replace the retiring Cass Barnes as Marion County chancery clerk has gotten more crowded: District 1 Supervisor Randy Dyess threw his hat in the ring this week.
