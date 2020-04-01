Teaching colors using food

West Marion High School teacher Laura Anderson decided to use food to teach her preschool children colors.

The idea of doing this stemmed from doing green eggs and ham on St. Patrick’s Day, Anderson said.

It was during the regularly scheduled spring break, and she thought it would be something fun to do because there was extra time for breakfast in the mornings that week.

In addition, she said she sometimes does “Books with Breakfast” on the weekends and reads to the kids on Saturday mornings while they eat their breakfast.

St. Patrick’s Day was perfect to do “Books with Breakfast” while reading “Green Eggs and Ham” by Dr. Seuss, cooking and eating green eggs and ham, and learning green.

Anderson then came up with the idea to do more color-themed meals and snacks throughout the week of spring break.

With the exception of blue Jello-O, Anderson did not buy anything special, mostly what she had already at home.

The next day the color purple was featured with their breakfast.

She used food coloring to dye the butter purple for their cinnamon toast and then laid out cut up fruit in rainbow color order on their plates with the purple toast last.

The day after was red because she had strawberries and apples in the refrigerator. In addition to the fruit, the children received a Babybel cheese because it’s wrapped in red wax.

For orange snack day, Anderson did buy a couple things, including tiny baby carrots and some Easter Reese’s Pieces. Some Cheez-Its were added to the plate to complete the orange-themed snack complete.

Yellow day featured bananas, pineapples, Kix cereal, and Reese’s eggs left in their yellow wrappers (until time to eat them).

Brown came after that because who doesn’t love chocolate and peanut butter?

She cut up a granola bar, had chocolate animal crackers to dip in the peanut butter, and a couple more chocolate-covered peanut butter egg-shaped candies.

Blue was the hardest. She finally decided on blueberries, blue Jell-O and picked out the blue cereal pieces from a box of Trolls Trix.