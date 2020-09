Linemen at Lake Charles, La. gather around where cases of Powerade has been donated on Monday. Mike and Rhonda Dykes organized and helped distribute hot meals and drinks to the victims of Hurricane Laura and volunteers helping with the clean-up.

Crews of linemen taking a break to enjoy the plates of home cooked meals provided for them on Monday.

Volunteers preparing to serve close to 600 plates Monday for families affected by Hurricane Laura. People were treated to plates of home cooked meals.