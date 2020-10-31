The Mississippi Junior Simmental-Simbrah Association held its annual open show at the Miss. State Fair in Jackson on Oct. 9. During the event Holly Tolar was crowned queen of the junior association, and Abby Tolar was crowned princess. Holly is a senior homeschooler and the daughter of Todd and Rhonda Tolar. Abby is a sixth-grade homeschooler and the daughter of Trent and Melissa Tolar. The queen and princess will reign for the Miss. Junior Simmental-Simbrah Association for the 2020-2021 show season.