Emmanuel Baptist Church will have special guest Walt Grayson on Sunday at 11 a.m.

Grayson, the host of Mississippi Public Broadcasting’s Mississippi Roads will share some amazing stories from around the state along with his personal testimony. Grayson is a fifth-generation Mississippian, born and raised in Greenville.

