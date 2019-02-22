Unidentified body found in burning car in Kokomo

An autopsy is pending to determine the identity of a body found in a burning car this morning in Kokomo on Knoxo Road near the Walthall County line.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it received a call about a vehicle fire at about 9:12 a.m. When the Southwest Marion Volunteer Fire Department and deputies arrived they found a body inside the vehicle that was also burned, according to a news release issued by the Sheriff’s Office.

The Mississippi State Fire Marshal's Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation have been called in to assist with the death investigation, the news release said.

The remains of the deceased have been sent to the Mississippi Medical Examiner's Office in an attempt to identify the body and determine cause of death.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, the Sheriff’s Office requests you call it at (601)736-5051.