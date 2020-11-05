The annual veterans program has been set for next Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. outside of the Marion County Courthouse.

The guest speaker of the event will be Carol Durham, curator of the Marion County Historical Society & Archives Museum. Special music will be provided by Danielle Moore.

Veterans Day is always held on Nov. 11, which is in honor of the end of World War I with the signing of the armistice.

For more information about the program, call the Marion County Veterans Service Officer Dewey Blansett at (601) 736-0740.