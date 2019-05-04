Voters to decide on 3% tax Monday

Voters to decide on 3% tax MondayBy CHARLIE SMITH,
Sat, 05/04/2019 - 12:00am
Columbia voters will decide on a 3 percent restaurant and hotel tax for park improvements and tourism promotions in a referendum Monday.
