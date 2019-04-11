Walmart to begin $5.4M renovation

Walmart to begin $5.4M renovationBy CHARLIE SMITH,
Thu, 04/11/2019 - 12:00am
Work is set to begin Monday on a $5.4 million renovation at Walmart that will include adding the first online grocery pickup in Columbia.
