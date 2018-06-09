Weekend crash on 44 injures 2

Weekend crash on 44 injures 2By MARK ROGERS,
Thu, 09/06/2018 - 12:00am
Statewide four people were killed in three crashes over the Labor Day weekend, and locally an accident Friday night injured two people.
Statewide four people were killed in three crashes over the Labor Day weekend, and locally an accident Friday night injured two people.
Every year when East Marion and West Marion face off on the gridiron, it is commonplace to hear... READ MORE
When a state implements a lottery, its average household spends 2.8 percent less on food eaten... READ MORE
The following marriage license applications were received by the Marion County Circuit... READ MORE