Weekend events at Ford Home cancelled because of weather
The Marion County Historical Society has decided to cancel Ford’s Encampment this weekend due to the weather and the deteriorating conditions rain will cause to the historic property in Sandy Hook.
A story previewing the event in Thursday’s newspaper was printed before the decision was made to cancel.
It would have been the sixth annual re-enactment at the John Ford Home, the oldest standing house in the Pearl River Valley, dating to about 1798.