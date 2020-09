A Baber’s delivery truck lays on its side on Old River Road Monday. Monday’s wet weather played a role in several accident. There were no injuries.

A Nissan Sentra getting ready to be towed aftergoing off the wet road and into a ditch on Richland Creek Monday night. No one was injured in the accident.

A car flipped over Monday in the median of U.S. 98 in Foxworth. The driver lost control on the wet road, hit a ditch and flipped. There were no injuries.