What state school board has waived

JACKSON — The Mississippi State Board of Education on March 26 suspended several statewide policies to manage the impact of extended school closures due to the COVID-19 public health crisis.

The policy suspensions apply to students and educator candidates in the 2019-20 school year and educator preparation program applicants through December 2021.

Seniors in the class of 2020 who meet all district and state requirements may graduate this school year without taking end-of-course assessments in Algebra I, English II, Biology and U.S. History.

Also, school districts shall determine a process for awarding a Carnegie unit credit for courses that are incomplete for school year 2019-20. Local school boards have the authority to suspend or amend their graduation policies for the 2019-20 school year, provided the policies meet state standards.

Third graders will be promoted to fourth grade without having to pass the “third grade gate” exam.

The SBE voted on March 19 to suspend all required federal and state assessments for the 2019-20 school year, to seek a waiver from the U.S. Department of Education for federal accountability requirements and to allow school districts to forego the requirement of a 180-day school year. The feds on March 20 said they intend to issue a formal approval of the request in coming weeks.