Wreck kills 2

A head-on collision on Mississippi 35 North that claimed the lives of two people and left three with life-threatening injuries remains under investigation.

The drivers in the 9:15 a.m. Wednesday wreck, Gregory Hampton, 47, of Sandy Hook and Trent Scruggs, 26, of Sumrall were pronounced dead on the scene, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Travis Luck.

The other three passengers, between the two vehicles, were transferred to local hospitals, Luck said.

The accident happened on 35 North near Robinson Road. One Ford pick-up truck was traveling northbound and another Ford pick-up truck was traveling southbound when they collided head-on, according to the Highway Patrol.