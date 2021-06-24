Benjamin "BB" Berkley Stringer

87, Foxworth

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Hathorn Funeral Home for Benjamin “BB” Berkley Stringer, 87, of Foxworth, who went to be with the Lord and his family on June 21, 2021. Burial followed in Lott Cemetery in Foxworth. Bro. Jerry Watts officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

He was a lifelong resident of the Foxworth community and a faithful member of New Hope Baptist Church. He enjoyed going to church every time the doors were open. Recently he received the New Hope Baptist Church Sunday School award for “Lifetime Perfect Attendance.” He never missed a class, even when he had to attend online.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Willie and Carrie Pounds Stringer; two younger siblings, Willie Faye Stringer and Virgil “Sunny Boy” Stringer; one sister-in-law, Charlene Thomas Stringer, and one nephew, Toney Stewart.

Survivors include his two nieces, Jill Stewart and Belinda Stringer; one nephew, Heath Stringer, and two great-nieces, Carrie Jean Stringer and Makala Carrie Gabriel.

Pallbearers were the Deacons of New Hope Baptist Church.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff at The Grove Nursing Home in Columbia.

