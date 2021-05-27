Brittney Fish Mitchell

29, Bogalusa, La.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Superior Avenue Baptist Church for Brittney Fish Mitchell, 29, of Bogalusa, La., formerly of Foxworth, who died on Sunday, May 23, in her home surrounded by her family.

She was a 2010 graduate of West Marion High School. She was married to Brady Mitchell of Bogalusa, LA.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bill and Hilda Fish of Society Hill, Art and Fran Sprong of Pearl River, La., Earnest Smith of Franklinton, La., Ruby Lee Smith of Pine, La., and Keith and Bonnie Stovall of Kokomo; uncles and aunts, Daniel Smith, Michael Hux, Kevin Greenlee, Berley Broom, Keith "Buttons" Stovall, Ann Stovall, Michael Fish and Buck Fish.

Survivors include her husband, Brady Mitchell; parents Shannon and Ruby Smith Fish of Foxworth and Thanie Stovall of Meridian; siblings, Will Williamson of Spencer, Iowa, and Makayla Williamson of Meridian and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.