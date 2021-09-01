Kay Beard McCraw

69, Denham Springs, La.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date for Kay Beard McCraw, 69, of Denham Springs, La., who died on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.

She was born on Jan. 26, 1952, in Columbia. After graduating from West Marion High School and attending Pearl River Community College, she married the love of her life, Ben Mac McCraw. Both were residents of Foxworth and members of Foxworth First Baptist Church. It was in Foxworth where she spent many years working as a teller at Foxworth Bank; however, she thought her true calling came as being a personal caregiver for many people in the community. In 2012, she gained her favorite title “Gammie” as she would be known by her two grandsons, Ben and Briggs. We are happy to know that she no longer has pain and is reunited with the love of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben Mac McCraw; father, Alton Beard; mother, Billie Jean Gordon (Julien); mother-in-law, Rosemary McCraw, and brother-in-law, Bryan McCraw.

Survivors include her daughter, Stella Neal (Josh); grandsons, Ben and Briggs; brother, David Beard (Renee); sister, Nita Robbins (Charles); sisters-in-law, Nancy Cheatham (Rock) and Sybil McCraw; brother-in-law, Steve McCraw (Ginger), and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in her name.