Mildred Whitman Anthony

87, Kokomo

Mildred Whitman Anthony passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Walthall County General Hospital in Tylertown, MS. In 1955, she started her career as a beautician and with her late husband, Herlin, owned and operated Anthony’s Barber and Beauty Shop in Tylertown until her retirement in 2000.

Mildred was a woman of deep faith and a faithful member of Magee’s Creek Baptist Church where she sung alto in the choir and served more than 50 years as the church secretary. She enjoyed many hobbies, including sewing, quilting, and cooking –often hosting the pastor for Sunday Dinner. Mildred loved everyone and treasured time spent with friends and family.

Mrs. Anthony was preceded in death by her husband, Herlin L. Anthony; daughter, Jacqueline Brown; grandson, Josh Lackey; parents, Conrad Whitman and Ora Monceaux Whitman; and 13 siblings. Her memory will be forever cherished by her daughter, Sheila Brock (Mark); sons, Kenneth Anthony (Judy), and William Anthony (Gwen); a sister, Martha Poole; brothers, Lloyd Whitman (Wanda), and Howard Whitman; eight grandchildren, Aaron Ginn, Rachelle Johnson (Maurice), Jade Morris (Andy), K.W. Anthony (Kimberly), Jace Anthony, Josh Anthony (Jess), Sarah Singley (Alex), and Mirissa King; 13 great-grandchildren, a great-great-granddaughter, Kaia Leigh Stephens; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends for visitation Friday, January 13, 2023 from 5:30 pm until 9:00 pm and Saturday, January 14, 2023 from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm at Magee’s Creek Baptist Church. The funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 pm in the church sanctuary with Reverend Lloyd Whitman and Reverend Buddy Day officiating. Burial will follow at Magee’s Creek Cemetery assisted by Aaron Ginn, K.W. Anthony, Jace Anthony, Josh Anthony, Alex Singley, and Andy Morris as pallbearers, and honorary pallbearers, Rickie Felder, Greg Anthony, Rhett Anthony, Mitch Anthony, Mike Anthony, Triston Anthony, and Jackson Morris.

Arrangements were entrusted to Colonial Funeral Home.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomes-ms.com for the Anthony family.