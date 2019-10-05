Walter “Pete” Tynes

80, Raymond

Funeral services were at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Colonial Funeral Home for Walter “Pete” Tynes, 80, of Raymond, who died on Saturday, Sept. 28 at his residence. Burial followed in Morgantown Cemetery. Visitation was held from 1 p.m. until the time of the services on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at Colonial Funeral Home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Quin and Vera Tynes.

Survivors include his wife, Peggy Price Tynes of Raymond; two sons, Tim Tynes (Kim) of Petal and Terry Tynes (Holly) of Raymond; a sister, Betty Jean Tynes of Pearl; two brothers, Thomas Glen Tynes (Becky) of Brookhaven and Joe Tynes (Linda) of Brandon; four grandchildren, Carly Audiss, Claire Tynes, Luke Tynes and Nicholas Tynes, and a host of extended family members and friends.

