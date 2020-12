Recently, some Columbian-Progress employees found a box of old photographs in our office attic. We’ve decided to publish some of them for the next few weeks in order to seek information about them. This photo depicts a police officer who seems to be examining the result of a car wreck. If you know anything about the people in this photo or the backstory, you can contact our office at (601) 736-2611.

Photo submitted by the Marion County Historical Society.