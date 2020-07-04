65 years ago, July 7, 1955

“A torrid sun beat down upon City Park Monday, as all five gubernatorial candidates and legion lesser candidates poured out their platforms in literal sweat to a shifting, restless crowd of some 1,500 people. ... ‘If we make Mary Cain our Queen Bee, she’ll give us honey and money, and she’ll fight to make us free’ is the jingly slogan the fiery Summit editor hopes to ride to victory. Offering a radical platform to puncture the welfare program, return to grass roots government and drastically reduce expenditure, Mrs. Cain attacked Ross Barnett for ‘not having the guts to stand up for grass roots government. She also denounced Fielding Wright’s plan for a state investigative bureau, saying: ‘Our people don’t need help from the state if they want to keep their counties clean. The reason we can’t keep the joints on the coast closed is because it is the will of the people! When I am your governor, don’t ask me to send the National Guard to raid a bootleg joint. The only time you’ll get the help of the National Guard is to put down an insurrection, and brother, if that happens, I’ll personally lead the National Guard to you.’”

60 years ago, July 7, 1960

“All six of the members of the new City Planning Commission nominated by the Mayor and approved by the Board of Aldermen have accepted, Mayor Maurice Dantin announced. Named ... for the first terms, which are staggered, were Joe Tiser and Mrs. G.S. Daly, three years; E.D. McLean Jr. and William L. Harry, two years; and Mrs. W.B. Barnes Jr. and Bill McManus, one year. ... The commission will prepare and recommend a comprehensive plan for the physical development of the City of Columbia.”

50 years ago, July 2, 1970

“Two Columbia students have been awarded scholarships to Mississippi College for the 1970-71 school year. ... Miss Janet Lynn Pittman is one of 34 students named as recipients of Merit Scholarships. Miss Fran Watts is one of 18 students listed as Presidential Scholars by the college.”

“Saturday, July 4 will be observed across the nation as Independence Day, and locally the Boy Scouts of America, veterans’ organizations and others are urging that everyone give thought to the meaning of the day and what it means to be living in the United States of America. Oscar Carter of Expose, who has lived 102 of the 194 years since the Declaration of Independence, this week re-expressed his faith in his country and ‘trust in the Lord.’ Still active and doing yard work, he advocates work to keep a man out of mischief and believes everyone should stand on his own two feet as long as possible.”

40 years ago, July 3, 1980

“You’re not imagining it! It’s hotter than usual, according to statistics at the civil defense office, and the director, Jim Thornhill, said it’s going to get hotter before it gets cooler. He was expecting the temperature to hit 100 Tuesday and said it will probably be that high for several days. He attributes the high temperature to the high pressure in Texas moving slightly eastward.”

“A farewell dinner was held for the Rev. and Mrs. Ted Holt, vicar of Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Friday evening at the home of Mrs. Jeanne Jones. Present were most of the members of the church, which is located at 1300 Church St. The Rev. Holt is retiring after 40 years of ordained priesthood, having served here a little over seven years. The Holts will move to California, their native state.”

“Singley Construction Co. won the Harrisville softball tournament this past week. The coach, Dennis Chance, commented that they played good defense through the tourney and scored a total of 69 runs in the last four games. Playing in the tournament were Blake Vann, Gerald Haddox, Bryan Oglesbee, Richard Stampley, Eugene Champagne, Charlton Haddox, Darrell Daughdrill, Tommy Whitfield, Vernon Watts, Dennis Chance, Bud Langston, Baxter White Jr., Robby Bass and Jimmy McCraw.”

30 years ago, July 5, 1990

“Nearly one year after making his first parachute jump, 27-year-old Dean Fortenberry of Sandy Hook has completed his 100th free-fall.”

“Angel Michelle Lewis of Columbia has been awarded the R.S. Ricketts Scholarship to Millsaps College. ... Lewis, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David E. Lewis, is a graduate of Columbia Academy, where she was editor of the yearbook and a member of the student council, National Honor Society, paper staff and French Club.”

20 years ago, July 6, 2000

“From 1-2 p.m. Friday, Dave Martin took his last shift on the air at WFFF, a shift normally handled by his daughter, and then walked to the next room for a surprise retirement reception for his wife and himself which, although unannounced to the public, kept the building full for the remainder of the afternoon. ‘It was my daughter and (partner Ronnie Geiger) who planned it,’ Martin said. ‘We didn’t put anything on the air about it. I found out about it accidentally Thursday.’ Martin, who began his radio career working part time at WCJU in 1957 while still in high school, joined WFFF in 1962, a year after the station was put on the air by cousins William and Dr. Jerry Fortenberry. The FM station was added in 1966. ‘Ronnie stated in 1967. He was in high school and worked part time,’ Martin said. ‘Ronnie and I bought it in ‘91.’ ... Originally from Kokomo, where his father was postmaster, Martin became interested in radio while a student at Columbia High School.”

10 years ago, July 1, 2020

“The Marion County Republican Women held their June meeting in the lovely home of Mr. and Mrs. T.J. Dunaway. There were 57 members, associates and guests present. ... There were two special guest speakers for the night. The first special guest speaker for the evening was Mississippi’s President Pro Tempore, Billy Hewes of Harrison County, District 49. Mr. Hewes spoke of the important issues the Senate is currently working with in Jackson. Mr. Hewes also took the opportunity to announce his candidacy for lieutenant governor in November. Mr. Buddy McDonald, former district attorney, spoke to the crowd about why it is important to get out and vote.” n