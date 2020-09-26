Despite entering the 3A South State Tournament as one of the bottom two seeds, the Columbia Academy Lady Cougars fought their way into the top four and punched their ticket to the State Tournament next weekend.

Columbia Academy (15-12) isn’t done at South State, however, and will play Canton Academy in an elimination game Monday morning at 10. With a win over Canton, the Lady Cougars would play the loser of Clinton Christian vs. Bowling Green for the right to go to the South State title game Monday afternoon.

The Lady Cougars opened the tournament Saturday with a 9-2 loss to Clinton Christian but rebounded in the losers’ bracket with a 7-2 victory over Amite School Center and a 9-4 win over Tri-County Academy to secure a top-four finish. Presley Dease ripped two homers, and Maggie Wilks clubbed one.

The State Tournament will be played Oct. 3 and 5 at the Magee Sportsplex.