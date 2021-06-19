Rodeo is a real family affair in Kinsley Sullivan’s family. Above, she sits on her horse, Ivee, with her brothers, Graham Baughman, center, on Cowboy and Rhodes Baughman, right, on Bishop.
Kinsley Sullivan holds the saddle she won for 2021 Mid South Little Britches Rodeo Association Junior Girl Barrel Racing Championship. Standing with her are her little brothers, Graham Baughman, left, and Rhodes Baughman, right.
When it comes to the rodeo, 12-year-old Kinsley Sullivan knows it isn’t a one-person sport and that it takes the entire family. She knows this because she is following in her mother and uncle’s footsteps. Her mother, Lauren Baughman, used to barrel race and is her barrel racing coach, and Will Raybourn, her uncle, also participated in the sport and helps coach her with breakaway ropin...
---
