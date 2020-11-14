Wednesday morning the annual Veterans Day Program was held at the Marion County Courthouse. Guest speaker Carol Durham and Marion County Board of Supervisors President Tony Morgan placed a wreath in front of the war memorial.

Capt. Amanda Woods performs “Taps" on the steps of the courthouse.

Mayor Justin McKenzie, left, receives a plaque with the names of nine soldiers from Marion County who were either prisoners of war or missing in action from Mattie Corker, District 2 Commander VFW Auxiliary.

Walking back after presenting the colors are members of the American Legion Post 90, including, from left, Ted Wilks, Sylvester Douglas, Leo DeOrnellas and Austin Randall.

Even with the pandemic, veterans from all services came to the courthouse for the annual program.