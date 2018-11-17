Williams-Broom to wed

Williams-Broom to wedBy STAFF,
Sat, 11/17/2018 - 12:00am
Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Williams of Columbia would like to announce the engagement of their daughter, Katie Lynn, to Jacob Howard Broom, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Broom of Hattiesburg.
