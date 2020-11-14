Mrs. Kim Stovall of Columbia announces the engagement and approaching marriage of her daughter, Jacklyn Danise Wilkes of Columbia to Sonny Keith Stanley of Brooklyn, son of Mr. Russell Frank Stanley and the late Edith Marie “Sunshine” Stanley of Brooklyn.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mrs. Kathleen Magee and the late Dan Magee of Columbia. She is a 2015 graduate of Columbia Academy and a 2020 graduate of The University of Southern Mississippi with a degree in athletic training. She is a member of Venture Church.

The future groom is the grandson of Linda and Don Harvey of Brooklyn, the late Joe Breeland of Hattiesburg, and the late Joyce and Sonny Stanley of Brooklyn. He is a 2013 graduate of Forrest County Agricultural High School and a 2018 graduate of William Carey University with a bachelor in science. He is a member of Venture Church.

The couple will exchange wedding vows at 4:30 p.m. on January 16, 2021, at The Venue at the Bakery Building with a reception to follow.