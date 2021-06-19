Owen Melder, left, and Kole Melder sleep snuggly in their new home.

Photos by Joshua Campbell On their third journey through the adoption process, Ramona and Brandon Melder adopted a pair of twin boys, Kole and Owen. Between getting the phone call and bringing Owen home, the Melders had just 48 hours.

Ramona Huhn Melder holds her twin baby boys, Kole and Owen, at the beach.