Most people have an addiction to something. Your addiction is anything you use to numb out, escape or cope, anything you do to excess or anything you cannot quit without feeling anxious or irritable. Anything you do that regularly interferes with the daily activities of life is an addiction.

It might be "a big one" like drugs, alcohol, gambling, sex, porn and more. But it can also be what people might think of as "small things" like TV, caffeine, sweets, video games and such.

One of my addictions, as much as I hate to admit it, is TV. I go home, sit down and turn it on. There I stay for hours. I don't have internet at home, but DVR with DISH is real. I use it as an escape, and it keeps me from doing things at home like cleaning, laundry, exercising and more. It keeps me from reaching out to people and making connections. Connections are vital to human life. TV is not vital to anything, yet I spend hours of my life in front of it.

I am also addicted to sweets. I cannot go a day without something sweet. I sometimes am able to keep from it, but that's a rare occurrence. I don't keep any sweets at home. This means I have to go out and get it if I want it on the weekends. Sugar is not good for me. It isn't good for any of us, but I am a diabetic and overweight. It could literally end up making me sick or killing me in the end, yet I keep eating it.

I also believe I am addicted to Facebook. I scroll mindlessly when I'm not at work. Since I am alone most of the time, I scroll when I am eating. I scroll when I am waiting for something. I even scroll when I am watching TV. Two addictions for one! I say I need to be on Facebook for work and to keep up with family and friends. I say that is the only way I can do those things. But is it? I grew up with no internet, no computers, no Facebook. Somehow I managed to keep up with friends and family when I wanted to. Letter writing, real conversing on the phone, meeting for coffee or just talking face to face has become almost obsolete. They are things I truly love, yet I keep on scrolling.

I'm not going to make a sweeping decision or pledges that I cannot keep. However, I do need to change some things. The first step is admitting there is a problem. Now I must decide if the addiction is worth the consequences. I have to decide if the things I would gain from stopping or decreasing are important enough to me. Can I decrease or do I have to stop completely for a while to break the habit? There are decisions I need to make.

What about you? What do you do to cope or escape? What is it keeping you from or how is it hurting you? How important is it to you?

I hope it is important enough to me, and I hope it is important

enough to you.

Beth Riles is a staff writer for The Columbian-Progress. She may be reached at (601) 736-2611 or eriles@columbianprogress.com.