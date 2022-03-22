The old Columbia Training School was a landmark in Marion County for decades, but since 2015, the property on Sumrall Road has been developing as a hub of commerce as the Marion County BusinessPlex.

The fenced area, which previously was owned by the state of Mississippi, now features several businesses across scattered buildings, forming the "BusinessPlex." Marion County gave the state 3,000 acres in 1917 for an industrial training school, and the old training school closed in 2008. In 2014, the state returned the property back to Marion County, giving the county the space it needed to expand its private-business sector.

Nowadays, people meander through the 160-acre complex for one purpose or another. Only a fraction of the 11 businesses and facilities that call it home can be viewed from the street, and it’s only when Marion Countians turn into the BusinessPlex that they uncover a great deal of beauty in a peaceful, relaxing atmosphere that rivals Bluff Park or the Columbia Waterpark for a place to park and eat or just destress.

There are wooded areas around the perimeter as well as a small pond that is swampy but gorgeous with mossy-laced water and old, picturesque trees. On a sunny day, people can find birds abounding, including Canadian geese.

The pond located on the property of the old Columbia Training School is a beautiful and relaxing spot although people can no longer fish there due to liability issues.

People use the area to walk, to exercise their dogs, to let their children ride bikes and to play sports. There is little traffic and little noise on most days.

Some buildings are empty, but many are home to thriving businesses of all varieties.

The chapel in the center of the complex is empty and stays locked, but inside it has gorgeous stained glass windows above the doors and is an added beauty in the area that is not being used for anything at this time.

When entering the grounds, the first thing people pass is the guardhouse, which is home to Quality Alarm and Security Systems. It has been providing commercial and residential alarm solutions since 1984 and can be reached at (601) 731-9288 for a quote. J.T. Haynes has been the owner since 2018.

The Columbia Law Enforcement Training Academy is probably the most recognized building in the complex, which opened in June 2015. It is also the home of TruPoint Tactical and recently added TruPoint Investigations, a private investigations services and consulting.

Clint McMurry is the director, and the companies offer part-time law enforcement classes, as well as SWAT levels 1 and 2, Corrections Academy, Sniper School, defensive driving, concealed carry classes, armed security guard training, women-only self-defense classes and jiu-jitsu.

The next women's self-defense class will be April 8 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cost is $40.

The jiu-jitsu lessons are held on Tuesday nights with a children's class running from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and adult classes from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. McMurry recommends people try at least three classes to get comfortable with what is going on. The classes are free to try for a while.

McMurry explained that jiu-jitsu is a positive resource because "you can control someone and never leave a mark."

He recommends that all law enforcement officers be trained in the practice for at least a year because it will cut down on excessive force instances.

"The advantages of the BusinessPlex is that it is quiet and there is limited foot traffic,” McMurry said. "The Marion County Board of Supervisors are excellent landlords. We are very grateful for them."

The three businesses can be reached at (601)633-5166 or clintmcmurry@lawenforcement.training.

The Marion County Holding Facility is near the front of the area and is where mental commitment patients are held as they await evaluations and/or are waiting on a bed at a mental hospital. The facility has around-the-clock guards there when a patient is being housed. Marion County holds patients for other counties sometimes who do not have the appropriate facilities.

Marion County Veterans Services is in a home that once belonged to Training School administrators. This is a huge step up from the old location, which was a tiny office in the youth court building, where it was located until 2017.

This office is run by Marion County Veterans Services Officer Tracey S. Clark, who has been on the job for five months, and is the first female VSO since 1995.

The purpose of the office is to help veterans in different capacities, including filing claims for medical benefits to see doctors at veterans’ hospitals. Clark can also assist them with disability claims, finding answers to questions and getting service referrals.

Clark said approximately 1,100 veterans are enrolled with the office. Any veteran that has questions or needs help can contact Clark at (601)736-0740 or tclark@marioncountyms.com.

Martha's Place for Massage Therapy has been inside the BusinessPlex grounds for seven years now. Previously, it was located in downtown Columbia. Owner Martha Dement said the current location is much larger and has an endless supply of parking.

Martha's has four employees. Each therapist has her own room that she can arrange to suit her own style and her needs as a therapist.

"Our place is not fancy," Martha said. "We want people to be comfortable and relaxed."

This place is a destination for more than just a massage. Its brochure has possibilities that could take as little as a few minutes for a chair massage, sauna or a hypervibe session, 15 minutes for a halotherapy dry salt booth and on up to a full-day spa package. It also sells jewelry, essential oils and more fun items.

Open Wings Outreach Care is a senior and disabled center that provides services for senior citizens and disabled individuals. It offers transportation to medical and non-medical locations for individuals 60 and older. Open Wings provides a social site for individuals to enjoy on a daily basis and hot, healthy, nutritious meals, as well as arts and crafts and health and wellness activities.

"Having a peaceful and safe environment is one of the reasons why we chose this location," owner Robert Rawls said. "We are in the process of providing more services within the business complex. Overall we are pleased with our location inside of the business complex. We have been open in the BusinessPlex since 2016 but have served the community as a nonprofit since 2015."

OWOC is open to the public and can be contacted at (601) 522-0341.

Specializing in family and internal medicine, Marion County Internal Medicine is a group practice within the BusinessPlex.

Dr. Kevin Holmes now also provides Med Spa and Aesthetics Services, such as botox, vampire facials, hair removal and body contouring.

Internal Medicine can be reached at (601) 731-1470.

Next Level Athletics is a sports club, specializing in hitting, pitching, fielding, agility, strength and conditioning that can be reached at (601) 520-2369.

The 15th Judicial Drug Court administration building is on the premises as well. It offers drug testing and programs for participants in drug court.

All of the tenants, who lease from the county, unanimously said that maintenance from the county has been good, and that the space is a huge benefit. There remains several open locations for businesses to potentially move into as the BusinessPlex continues to develop into one day being a one-stop hub for Marion County.