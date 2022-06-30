After being assistant fire chief for the Columbia Fire Department for about four years, Lyle Berard did not expect to be taking over as chief so soon.

Born and raised in Louisiana, Berard moved to Lawrence County as a teenager. The new chief started his career in Monticello as a volunteer firefighter and a 9-1-1 dispatcher at the age of 18. He began his time with the CFD in 2011.

Berard has been the fire chief at Monticello for seven years after being promoted to that position at the age of 25. He will continue in that position until July 31.

After working full-time in Columbia and Monticello for years, Berard and his family moved to Columbia six months ago. His wife, Hollie, started a job with MDR, and his children, Taylor (13) and Madisyn (10), started attending school at Columbia Academy. The move was made to make the commute shorter for them. Berard said his kids and his wife are most important and are behind a lot of his decisions. This move turned out to be perfect in timing.

"I am very excited," Berard said. "We have a great department with great men and women. I have to support them and make it a great place to work. We have so many different personality types, and we all help each other with different skill sets."

Berard reiterated what Chief McKenzie said in that the department is shorthanded, and many staff members are working overtime. He said they are recruiting men and women who want to work in a great environment with good benefits.

"I am excited about the opportunity to serve the community in a different role," Berard said. "We will continue to provide great services. The men and women are the ones that keep things going. I have to provide them with what they need to do a great job."