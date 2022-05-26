Aria Blackard, a student at Columbia High School, has been selected to represent Columbia as a National Youth Delegate to the 2022 Washington Youth summit on the Environment at George Mason University.

Blackard joins a select group of 100 students from across the country to participate in an intensive, week-long study of leadership in environmental science and conservation. She was chosen based on academic accomplishments and a demonstrated interest and excellence in leadership in the sciences and conservation studies.

George Mason University along with partners, National Geographic and the National Zoo, are excited to welcome the nation’s young scholars to Washington, D.C. With distinguished faculty, guest speakers and direct access to elite D.C. practitioners, the Washington Youth Summit on the Environment offers aspiring environmentalists and student leaders and unparalleled experience.

The week-long program is held at George Mason University’s state-of-the-art campus. The Summit will encourage and inspire young leaders who desire a unique experience focused on successful careers in this dynamic industry. The Washington Youth Summit on the Environment will be held June 26 to July 1, 2022.