Jessie Hinrichsen Kennedy Brown is an active woman. She has been involved in sports her entire life and has used them to her advantage in multiple aspects of her life. But, her life is not all sports now. The former 2002 Columbia Academy Homecoming Queen stays active not only as a high school teacher but also as an actress working locally, as well as throughout the southeast. The southeast region of the United States has recently become known as “Deep South Hollywood” as more production companies are filming here.

Acting is something the Meridian High School teacher has always loved doing. Even in high school and college at William Carey University, she was involved in theater.

"In college, I would do improv and comedies and things like that," she said.

She did several commercials for William Carey University. After graduating with a degree in education, she put acting to the side to pursue her career as a teacher. After teaching her first year at a school in Marion County, she decided that maybe teaching wasn't for her.

But she went back to William Carey University, got her master's degree in education and continued with teaching.

Because of the teacher shortage, she moved to Meridian and started teaching there. She got married and had children, so acting took a back seat once again.

The Wendy's High School Heisman winner, representing Mississippi and the Mississippi Sports Hall of Famer Brown was very athletic and played softball at the collegiate level. When an opportunity arose to try out for the Women's Professional Football, she jumped at the opportunity.

She made the Atlanta Xplosion team and practiced with the team, but before she could begin regular season play, she became pregnant with her second child.

"It was a good experience for the time," she said.

In 2020, a friend contacted her about needing extras for a movie being filmed in Clinton. It was for a sci-fi movie, and it would be overnight filming. She agreed to come to be an alien for the film.

"I went and had a blast. It was freezing cold," she said.

In the movie, called "Night of the Fallen Stars," she is killed by Robert Davi. Who was one of the Fratelli brothers from the cult classic, "The Goonies."

She said once she got to see how the production of movies are done, it just made her more interested in pursuing acting. She and her boys were then invited to participate as background actors in a Lifetime movie, which was also filmed in Clinton, and she played a parent to one of the students. The film, "You Can Never Go Home Again," was partially filmed at Clinton Elementary School.

"That was super cool," Brown said.

Her roles have increased since the Lifetime movie. She plays coach Betty Knox in the psychological thriller, "Muti," which hasn't been released yet. The movie, filmed in Jackson, was produced by none other than the great Morgan Freeman.

"A super cool guy, very down to earth. Exactly what you think Morgan Freeman would be like," she said of meeting the famous actor.

She said he's like the grandpa you would want to hang out with.

Probably one of her biggest roles to date comes from the ABC series, "Women of the Movement," which is based on the life and death of Emmett Till. In the movie, Brown portrayed one of the sisters of the killer, Milan. She said she got the role solely on her looks because she looked very similar to one of the killer's sisters.

The role of Milan's sister was hard for her. Even though she had no speaking lines in the movie, what made it so difficult was she had to maintain a look of hate. The movie is set during the civil rights movement, and the hate she had to display is not who she is. But, throughout the scenes in the courtroom, that is how she had to be.

It is impossible for Brown to pick out a favorite project because she said each set has its own personality, so she cannot compare them.

She will be in future projects such as Lifetime’s "Champion Christmas" and Up’s "Losing Hope and Finding Grace." She said these movies are still in production, and it may be a year before they come out.

But not all of her work is film-based. She is portraying Mrs. Steadman in the theater production of "The Missing Pieces," which will be presented at the Temple Theater in Meridian on April 1.

Something she said most people do not realize is that it takes a lot of work and research on playing someone dying.

"You know what it feels like to get hurt; you know what it feels like to get sick; but you don't know what it feels like to die," she said.

An actor has to study and learn how the body reacts in each situation, such as being shot in the head. In one movie, she is "choked to death," something she has obviously never experienced before, so she had to study how the body reacts to being choked to accurately portray the scene.

"Being a science teacher helps," Brown said laughing.

Something in the film industry she noticed is how much the acting environment has changed to make it safer for children. Reputable production companies will go above and beyond to make sure everything is done to ensure the safety of the children.

In fact, one of her sons was in an adult-themed show called “The Premise” that was filmed in New Orleans. She said the production company made sure that her son was not exposed to any of the adult-themed content that was being shown. The only exposure her son received was in a flashback scene with the main character.

"They were very professional. They keep the children very safe," she said.

Despite what most people think productions look for, just about anyone can be an extra.

"They don't want extras that look like Barbie dolls and Ken dolls. They want normal-looking people. There are so many productions where they need people of different sizes," she said.

Anyone interested in working as an extra, she recommends joining a "Filming in Mississippi" social media group to look for casting calls. There are auditions all over the state. Brown recommends taking a few acting classes as well. There are even some courses available online. She works with Jeremy London, who was in the show "The Party of Five," via Zoom courses.

She just has one tip for prospective actors.

"Just be yourself and people will respond," Brown said.