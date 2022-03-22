There’s just something about Columbia Academy and young ball players being so much better at their age than they should be. For five years, Cougar fans witnessed true greatness in the form of Slade Wilks, who obliterated baseball after baseball and delivered innumerable tape-measure home runs. Just two short years after his departure, though, there are two more middle schoolers dominating at the high school level and looking a lot like some of the greats who have passed through the halls at CA.

Mired in a dreadful 6-24 season in 2021, there was one shining bright spot for the Cougars — Logan Buckley. As a seventh grader — take that in for a second — during a time when just about everyone else his age is going through the struggles of being a pre-teen, Buckley was not only the best player on the varsity Cougars, he was among the best players in the entire state. He pitched to a 2.00 ERA with 66 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings, limited opposing hitters to a .151 batting average and cranked three homers with 15 RBI at the plate. As of March 24 this season, he had a perfect 0.00 ERA with 22 strikeouts in 10 innings and had also cranked two more dingers at the dish.

During the summer, the first prospect rankings for the 2025 class were released by Perfect Game, and they had the southpaw ranked as the No. 1 left-handed pitcher in the entire country and No. 28 overall.

“It was cool thinking about how many kids play the game of baseball and I’m No. 1,” Buckley said. “It makes me want to work harder to stay No. 1 instead of getting passed up by anybody.”

Then there’s Roman Lawrence, who is also an eighth grader. While he hasn’t had the same hype as Buckley quite yet — it’s coming — he’s established himself as the No. 2 starter in CA’s pitching rotation and is quickly improving at the plate, delivering the game-winning hit March 21 against Brookhaven Academy.

Through his first six appearances in 2022, he had a 1.87 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings. As a seventh grader, despite having a bloated ERA, he struck out 18 batters in just nine innings. While those aren’t earth-shattering numbers, it’s obvious to everyone who has seen him pitch how bright his future is.

Cougars head coach Keith Stanley said coaching the duo is a lot of fun because he can see how bright the future is and what it potentially holds, but it’s also scary because he wants to protect their futures, as well as Columbia Academy’s.

Coaches often don’t like to speculate too far into the future because any number of things can happen and they don’t want to lose sight of right now, but Stanley realizes the Cougars have an extremely high ceiling and could be very difficult to beat with their pitching down the road.

“It’s not just them. They have two younger brothers who are seventh graders that are going to be just as talented. To think about future wise, it’s scary, but it gives me a good feeling in my stomach,” he said. “We have a chance, in two years when they’re 10th graders, to have four upper-80s to 90-mile-an-hour arms. In our class, that’s unheard of. You can go to the big public schools and everyone has one or two, but to have four — you don’t want to put a ceiling on it — we’re going to cause a lot of people some trouble. Every night we’re going to be able to throw at least a mid-80s arm, and every night we’re going to be able to bring an arm out the bullpen in the mid-80s.”

Buckley comes from a family that is littered with extremely talented ball players, including Wilks and Los Angeles Dodgers outfield prospect Luke McKenzie, who are his cousins. Wilks said last year when Buckley was dominating in district play as a seventh grader that he believes Buckley could end up being better than both he and McKenzie as a true two-way player.

“I want to be better than both of them, but I have to outwork both of them,” Buckley said. “If I put in the work and don’t quit working, I think I could be.”

Growing up playing wiffle ball in the backyard with Wilks and McKenzie, Buckley said it was really cool playing with people everyone knew.

As he develops, particularly as a hitter, Buckley has the potential to be the Mississippi high school version of reigning American League MVP Shohei Ohtani, who hit 46 home runs and struck out 156 batters while going 9-2 on the mound.

The first word out of Stanley’s mouth when discussing what Buckley brings to the mound is “electric.” Currently, he has a three-pitch mix that he throws for strikes, and he’s working on developing a changeup as his fourth. His fastball sits between 84 and 86 mph and has been as high as 88, and it runs seven to eight inches. He possesses a knee-buckling slider that features a ton of both horizontal and vertical break, and he also features a cutter that he can throw to both lefties and righties.

“He doesn’t produce a lot of groundballs or a lot of flyballs — he produces a lot of strikeouts,” Stanley said. “Would you like more groundballs and flyballs as a coach? Kind of because it’s going to save his pitch count. But at the same time, are you going to get mad at a 1-2-3, three-strikeout inning? Absolutely not.”

Stanley said he has never seen a pitcher of Buckley’s caliber at his age — “not even close.” While Stanley has only been a high school coach for seven years, coach Larry Knight, CA’s pitching coach who built a legendary resume as the head coach at Hattiesburg and Sumrall, told Stanley he’s only seen one pitcher of Buckley’s talent in 30 years.

“We haven’t had an arm with a skillset like his at his age,” Stanley said. “It’s definitely one of those once-in-a-lifetime chances as a coach.”

The biggest thing Buckley needs to work on his limiting his pitch count to work deeper into games. With high strikeout totals comes high pitch counts, and his strikeouts are coupled with a few too many walks at times. Stanley said he believes that will all work itself out as he matures, but even now he’s showing signs of being able to limit walks. There are times when he falls behind 2-0 or 3-0 in a count then battles back to strike the batter out. But when he does that, it usually ends up as eight or nine-pitch at-bat, which adds up quickly.

Another thing that could help Buckley keep even more runs off the board, which he is already hard-pressed to do, is controlling the run game. Stanley said he has the potential, especially as a lefty, to be devastating for runners on first base.

Stanley said while Lawrence’s stuff may not be considered “electric” by high school standards right now, his competitiveness makes it play as electric, as does his ability to spot his pitches on both sides of the plate.

“When it comes to competitiveness, I don’t think I’ve seen a kid more competitive than him. He’s the first one to get here every day, last one to leave,” he said. “His stuff isn’t as electric as Logan yet, but it’s going to get there. I think he’s going to throw just as hard as Logan one day, just by his build and how hard he works.”

The mentality of players on and off the field can be what separates them when the lights come on, and Lawrence sees that as the one thing he can always control.

“If you just go out and compete every pitch, every at-bat, every ball that is hit to you, whatever it may be, I think you’re going to do pretty good,” he said. “I try to give it my all in every situation.”

While Lawrence consistently sits between 77 and 79 mph with his fastball, he has been clocked as fast as 82 mph. His curveball is more of a 12-to-6 breaking ball and is an absolute knee-buckler with a really high spin rate. To right-handed hitters, it can start at their head and end up at their knees on the inner half of the plate. He also has shown the ability to not try to be too perfect with it, which can result in hanging breaking balls. He’s not afraid to bury one in the dirt in a favorable 0-2 or 1-2 count to get aggressive batters fishing in the dirt, along with being more than comfortable than letting it play in the strike zone. Adding on to his top-two weapons, he throws a changeup that is a lot like his fastball — heavy. It has late run and vertical movement to it that is hard to square up and produces groundballs as well as strikeouts.

“Right now, it’s a heavy, heavy fastball at 77-79. Last year, he didn’t have a lot of movement with it, but coach Knight has worked with him on getting some movement and now it’s moving four to five inches,” Stanley said. “His breaking ball, it’s between him and (Holton) Hartzog for the best breaking ball on the team. He already has a next-level breaking ball. I think eventually he’s going to be another four-pitch guy and add a slider. Once he’s able to go curveball, slider, changeup and fastball, he’s going to be right there with Logan as pretty deadly.”

When Lawrence isn’t on the field, he’s hunting every chance he gets, whether it’s turkeys, deer or ducks. His love for the game comes from his dad, Paul, who got him started in it at a young age, and he naturally had a love for it.

An overlooked aspect of junior high students playing up with the varsity squad is what it’s like for them in the clubhouse. The reality is adolescent teenagers can be downright mean at times, but that type of negativity hasn’t been an issue for Buckley, Lawrence and the Cougars. CA has experience with middle schoolers playing up, and Stanley said it helps that Buckley and Lawrence carry themselves really well, especially with the talent they have at their age.

“You worry about their mentality because they’re young and they’re going to struggle,” he said. “Logan struggled at times last year with the bat in his hands, and he was struggling early this season with the bat in his hands. People always talk about wearing different hats when you’re a coach, and when you’re dealing with two young guys like this, you almost have to be a counselor, too.

“You’re battling emotions because a 14-year-old really isn’t supposed to have a lot of success in high school baseball. You have to kind of preach to them that the success you have, yeah, it’s awesome, but they have to be OK at handling when they fail,” Stanley added. “That’s something they’re both really good at. They know what they’re capable of, but at the same time if they fail, they do a good job of overcoming it on the mound and at the plate. They’re two special kids.”

Both Lawrence and Buckley said there hasn’t been a single issue with them blending into the locker room as younger guys.

“I like the older guys,” Lawrence said. “I like their company. They make me feel welcome, and I’m very, very appreciate of that. They’re not, in any way, mean at all. I’ve heard of some stories like that, but not in this situation. My teammates are uplifting and supportive and very kind to me. If by some chance I don’t perform like the way I know I can, I know I’m not going to get a bunch of ugly talk back from teammates. It’s going to be all encouraging.”

As of March 24, the Cougars were 8-5 on the season and coming off their two most impressive victories of the season against Briarcrest Christian Academy (Tenn.), who went to the state championship last season, and Brookhaven Academy, who is the favorite to be the Class 5A state champion this year. The results are already coming, but there’s so much more to come.

“Columbia Academy is going to be a force to be reckoned with very soon,” Stanley said.