The Columbia Academy cross country teams are off to a strong start to the 2022 season. They kicked off competition with a big performance from both squads at the Simpson Academy “Early Bird 2-miler” in Magee on Aug. 13.

The Lady Cougars finished third. They were led by Briley Speights and Macy Robertson, both of whom placed 11th. For the first time in CA history, the team's top two runners finished officially tied, down to the hundredth of a second. Madelyn McKenzie finished 13th, with Blair Pounds in 14th and Madison Bond finished 22nd to round out the top-5.

The Cougars took the win by two points over defending 6A State Champion PCS. Casey Haddox-Harvey finished third to lead the Cougars. His time of 10:48 set a new CA school record for a two-mile cross country course. He was followed by Jaxson Speights in 15th, Braden Ladd in 16th, Ethan Armstrong in 24th and Aiden Livingston in 27th.

On Aug. 20 the squads traveled to Natchez for the Cathedral “Twilight 2 Mile.” The JV Lady Cougars took the second-place trophy behind an awesome run by Mendi Stringer, who finished sixth. Bryleigh Robertson finished 10th, followed by Crimson Hawkins in 11th, Ainsley Armstrong in 14th, Zoey Daley in 19th and Norah Williams in 28th.

In the varsity division, the Lady Cougars also finished second, placing six runners in the top-20. Briley Speights led the way in ninth, with Macy Robertson in 10th. Blair Pounds finished 12th, followed by Madelyn McKenzie in 13th, Madison Bond in 16th, and Emmi Burrell in 18th. Sixth-grader Alli Burrell finished 23rd.

The CA varsity boys tied for second and were only one point out of first. However, with only five team members, they had no sixth runner to break the tie and had to settle for third. Casey Haddox-Harvey stayed in the top 3 for most of the race but used his blazing kick with less than 100 meters to go to take the win. Jaxson Speights finished 11th, with Braden Ladd in 12th, Ethan Armstrong in 26th, and Aiden Livingston in 28th.

Over the Labor Day weekend they traveled to St. Louis for a little bit of fun and competition in the prestigious New Haven Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 3. The junior high Lady Cougars dominated their division, scoring a nearly perfect 18 points to win by 56 points and placing all six of their runners in the top 10. Emmi Burrell and Mendi Stringer battled for the win, with Burrell edging Stringer by 1.48 seconds to take the gold. Ainsley Armstrong finished a strong fourth with Crimson Hawkins sixth, Alli Burrell eighth and Bryleigh Robertson ninth. All six received medals for finishing in the top-10.

“These young ladies are extremely competitive and are proving to be varsity level runners,” said CA's head coach Duane Powell. “I’ll probably be moving them up to varsity for the rest of the season. They want to help us win, and I believe they can.”

The Lady Cougars took the championship in the Varsity division by three points. They were led by Blair Pounds in 10th place, followed by Briley Speights in 11th. Madelyn McKenzie finished 14th, with Macy Robertson in 19th and Madison Bond in 34th to round out the top five. Zoey Daley finished 53rd. Pounds, Speights, and McKenzie received medals for their top 15 finishes.

"I couldn’t be prouder of these girls. They conquered some tough competition and a very difficult course today. Pounds really stepped up big," Powell said.

In cross country, you must have five runners to be scored as a team. CA’s Boys team has only five members, with only two actual high school students. Under Missouri rules, only students from ninth to 12th grade can run in the varsity division. This placed three of CA’s runners, who are seventh and eighth graders, in the junior high division. Neither team was scored, but all three junior high runners finished in the top 10 for medals. Jaxson Speights took second for the silver medal, with Ethan Armstrong right behind him in third for the bronze. Aiden Livingston passed two runners on the home stretch to take 10th place.

In the varsity race, Casey Haddox-Harvey ran extremely strong, finishing sixth with an awesome time of 17:59. He became the fifth runner in CA history to run under 18 minutes in a 5K. Braden Ladd also had a strong race, finishing 26th with a personal record of 19:47.

“The fact that we didn’t have a complete team didn’t faze these kids,” Powell said. “They all did an awesome job and turned in some great times.

“I’m very proud of all these kids. They’ve shown me they want to win, and are willing to work for it. Our top four girls are solid. If we’re going to make a run at the state championship, we need a strong fifth runner, and Madison Bond, who is dealing with a leg issue, is significantly closing that gap. We may also get some help from some of our younger runners. Emmi Burrell and Mendi Stringer are starting to make a move. If all our boys stay healthy, we have a shot. They are drastically improving, and Casey is developing into a next level runner. He has one of the best kicks I’ve seen, and going under 18 minutes will start to open some eyes.”