A Columbia man is now facing murder charges, which were upgraded from aggravated assault, following an incident Friday night that allegedly lead to the death of a 75-year-old Good Hope man.

Christopher Derrick Hobgood, 40, of Columbia, was originally arrested Sunday night and charged with aggravated assault. However after the victim, James Hall died at Forrest General Hospital early Tuesday morning, Hobgood’s charges were revised to murder.

The investigation began Sunday when the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received information that Hall had sustained some life-threatening injuries and was at Forrest General Hospital, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Singley. The sheriff’s office began its investigation in the matter.

Singley said the incident happened Friday night at a residence on Wesley Road in Columbia. The investigation revealed that several people had gathered together to play cards, and later in the evening, Hobgood allegedly assaulted Hall.

The investigation is ongoing and pending the results of an autopsy, Singley said.

At the initial appearance on Tuesday, Justice Court Judge Brandon Rowell read the incident report that said Hobgood allegedly assaulted Hall with his fists and a firearm. The assault caused intense trauma that resulted in Hall’s death, Rowell continued to read.

Bond was set at $2 million. The preliminary hearing has been set for May 13.

Hobgood remained in the Marion County Jail as of press time Tuesday.