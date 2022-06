The Carquest Rangers 5/6u Buddy Ball team went 7-3 in the regular season at Dean Griner and won first place in the tournament. The Rangers include, front row, from left, Sykes Loftin, Orryn Morris, Lame Stewart, Kyler Jones and Rizer Meitzler; second row, Beau Newell, Nykee Cain, Sage Williamson, Damien Bass, Andrew Reed and Byron Anderson; back row, coaches Halee and Jeremy Reed, Shannon and Ryan Loftin, Derek Jones and team sponsor Hoyt Jones. Not pictured is team sponsor Jamie Jones.

Hoyt and Jamie Jones, sponsors of the Carquest Rangers 5/6u Buddy Ball team, pose with their grandson, Kyler Jones.