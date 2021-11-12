Wednesday morning, a group of U.S. Marine Corps veterans gathered at Seeds Restaurant to celebrate the 246th birthday of the United States Marine Corps. Proudly standing with the Marine Corps’ flag are, from left, Gary Campbell, W.C. Maples, Terry Anderson, Dewey Blansett, Mark Retcho, Lori Williamson, Donald Putman, George Brown, Lucky Martin, Gerald Rice, Bob Davis, Anthony Smith, Maurice Williams, Les Hendrickson and Chuck Junek. Davis served in World War II and will turn 94 years old in January. | Photo by Susan Amundson