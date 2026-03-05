Below is an opinion column by Sid Salter:

Columnist Sid Salter says Eagle Scouts remain special not because the world has changed, but because the requirements—and the values behind them—haven’t.

I had the high privilege Feb. 27 to speak to an outstanding group of Scouts and Scouters gathered at the historic Bruce Forestry Museum housed in the former company store of the old E.L. Bruce Company on the town square here as part of Scouting’s Natchez Trace Council annual awards dinner.

In Bruce, my thoughts turned to my late friend and mentor, Gale Denley, who was also a Scout during his boyhood. Years ago, he developed Bruce’s city slogan: “Where Money Grows on Trees.”

During the evening, 52 young people were recognized for earning the rank of Eagle Scout – something I was fortunate to accomplish in 1972 at Troop 53 at the First Baptist Church in Philadelphia.

In a culture that moves faster every year, it’s easy to overlook the old milestones that once shaped American youth. Today’s teenagers navigate a noisy, digital landscape where social media often overwhelms service, and short‑term distraction competes with long‑term discipline. Yet there remains a group of young people who quietly commit themselves to something deeper: the path to the Eagle Scout rank. Even now, especially now—Eagle Scouts are special.

For generations, the Eagle rank has been the summit of Scouting achievement, a distinction earned by fewer than 6% of all Scouts. Nationwide, there were only 29,000 new Eagles last year, a remarkable total for an organization that served just over one million youth.

But if you want to understand why Eagles matter, you must look beyond the numbers—and then look right back at them.

Becoming an Eagle Scout has never been easy. It requires years of structured advancement, practical skills, community service, leadership within one’s troop, and the planning and completion of a significant service project. These projects alone have left their fingerprints across Mississippi—from restored cemeteries to veteran memorials to improved school and church grounds.

The diversity of Scouting’s Eagles tells another story. According to demographic analyses, 66.5% of Eagle Scouts are White, followed by 13.3% Hispanic, 8.9% Black or African, and smaller percentages of Asian and multiracial youth. In recent years, almost 3% of new Eagle Scouts are female.

And consider that the average Eagle Scout is a teenager who will go on to college, with 79% earning at least a bachelor’s degree later in life. That’s not a coincidence. It’s a pattern. The skills required to complete the rank—time management, service leadership, self-discipline — translate directly into academic and professional success.

Closer to home in Mississippi, these patterns reinforce something many of us have seen for decades: that Scouts who achieve Eagle are disproportionately the young people who later become community leaders, business owners, military officers, teachers, and public‑minded professionals. They aren’t perfect. They aren’t superheroes. They’re teenagers who simply refused to quit.

And that distinguishes them in a world that increasingly rewards instant gratification over sustained effort.

Scouting America’s own reporting notes that in 2024, Scouts nationwide performed 7.1 million hours of service and earned more than 1.3 million merit badges, a testament to the program’s scale and the service ethic at its core. In Mississippi, that impact is magnified in small towns and counties where civic infrastructure relies heavily on volunteers.

Critics sometimes claim that the Eagle rank is an artifact of another era, a tradition out of step with modern youth culture. But the data argues the opposite. A million young Americans still choose Scouting each year. Tens of thousands still push themselves toward a rank that requires grit and follow-through.

The truth is this: Eagle Scouts remain special not because the world has changed, but because the requirements—and the values behind them—haven’t. In a time when leadership is too often confused with loudness, the Eagle rank still rewards responsibility, humility, service, and competence. And those qualities, in 2026, may be more scarce—and more precious—than ever.

So, when a young person earns the Eagle Scout badge here in Mississippi, don’t treat it as a relic of yesterday. Treat it as a promise for tomorrow: a sign that our communities are still raising young people willing to lead, serve, build, repair, and commit to something greater than themselves. And that’s something worth celebrating.

-- Article credit to Sid Salter for the Magnolia Tribune --