Staff and students at Columbia High School received word this week that they will be losing Braxton Stowe as principal at the end of the school year. Stowe, whose last day is June 30, will be the Ocean Springs High School principal beginning next year. Stowe has been the administrator at CHS for the last three years.

“This is really bittersweet,” Stowe said on Thursday.

He said it was a great opportunity for his family and he is looking forward to continuing to help students in Mississippi, and for himself to grow and develop as a leader. When he spoke to Superintendent Jason Harris about it, he said Harris was very supportive of his decision. After speaking with his staff and receiving their support, he felt it just secured his decision.

“Columbia has been outstanding to my family and me. I thank them for giving me the three years,” Stowe said.

The Columbia School District office on Wednesday sent out an email announcing Stowe’s departure. The email included a link to a survey to be completed in the district’s efforts to find a new administrator.

Harris stated, via email, regarding Stowe’s leaving, “It has been an honor and a privilege to work with Mr. Stowe over the last three years. Mr. Stowe’s contributions will continue to benefit both the students of Columbia High and the community for years to come. I want to thank Mr. Stowe for his dedication to the Columbia School District and wish him much success as the Principal of Ocean Springs High School. CSD has begun searching for a new principal at Columbia High School for the 2021-2022 school year.”

Stowe shared a couple of his favorite memories, including last year when he played Teen Angel in the CHS musical “Grease.” Another was the last two community pep rallies held for the school. He said he really loves how Columbia comes out and supports its schools.

One of the reasons he came to Columbia was because he wanted to grow and develop under an exceptional leader such as Harris, who Stowe credits as being a mentor and a great leader.

“It doesn’t matter where anyone goes, students want to be loved and respected everywhere”, Stowe said.

Another thing Stowe has realized is that learning never stops, and he admits he has learned a lot from the staff and the students during the three years he has been at Columbia.

Columbia High School was built for greatness, Stowe said, noting that he believes its best days are still ahead. While he feels many great things have happened during his tenure, he feels whoever is the next leader will take the school even farther.

“It is an exciting time,” Stowe said.