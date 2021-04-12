The granddaddy of them all — a two-game series between Columbia and West Marion to decide the Region 8-3A title — was supposed to take place this week, but mother nature had other plans. Because of the substantial rainfall, rival schools postponed the series until next week.

Columbia head coach Greg Arnold said it was definitely disappointing the series had to be pushed back because the Lady Wildcats were ready for it but that nobody can control the weather.

Both teams still got plenty of action in over the past week, continuing the status quo with no losses. The Columbia Lady Wildcats continued its all-out assault on opposing pitchers in a pair of lopsided victories before the rain arrived in Marion County, and the West Marion Lady Trojans won three district games by a combined 46-3.

Columbia (17-1, 4-0) will play host to West Marion (10-0, 4-0) Tuesday for Game 1, while Game 2 will be hosted by the Lady Trojans Wednesday.

Arnold said what he believes will determine the series will be Columbia’s defense and if the bats can stay as hot as they have been, along with Stampley’s presence in the circle.

“Kacey is pitching well right now, and if she continues we’ll have a good chance to win the series,” he said. “For Marion County and softball, we have two really good programs at West and Columbia. Jeremy (Allen) is doing a phenomenal job at East from where they used to be. It’s nice to watch and be a part of. Of course, with us being in the district (with West Marion), there’s a little more on the line. There’s going to be some good, competitive ball with friends and coaches. We’re looking forward to two good games.”

McMullin said the Lady Trojans are going to have to play great because Columbia is a very good team.

“They’ve been in this spot probably a little bit more than we have, but we’ve worked hard. Between Covid and the weather this year, the girls just keep surprising me with how they react to different situations. They get frustrated, but they don’t let it crush them to keep them from doing what they need to do. I’ve been very, very proud of how they’ve reacted to the different things they’ve had to face,” he said. “It’s going to be a tough series. We’re both good teams, and it should be a great series.”

He added the series has been talked about endlessly on both sides of town, which is good for softball in Marion County. The district championship has a lot of playoff implications as well. Whichever team claims the title will earn the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye.

Columbia picked up its 16th win of the season April 8 at home against McComb with Kacey Stampley crushing a grand slam as part of a 10-run second inning in a 15-1 victory. Freshman Kaylee Stringer had herself a great game as well, driving in three runs with a double, single and 3 RBI at the plate and striking out five batters in four one-run innings in the circle. Madelyn Williamson ripped her second home run of the season, a two-run shot.

The victory was extra special for Arnold because it was his 100th win as the head coach of the Lady Wildcats.

“That was just a good game all-around,” he said. “The team and my wife surprised me with a 100th win party after the game, so that was really cool. We played really well. The girls hit the ball well and fielded really well.”

Magee visited Columbia the next night, with Stringer driving in four runs with three singles to lead the Lady Wildcats to an 11-1 victory. Leah Nolan, who had a double and a single, and Jessica Baker both had 2 RBI. Stampley delivered yet another dominant pitching performance with 10 strikeouts in six innings, allowing just one unearned run.

If Columbia is able to win the district title next week, it likely will match up with Magee in the playoffs, and Arnold said it was good exposure in preparation for that.

“I thought we played very well, played good defense and hit the ball well again, too. It’s always good to see somebody beforehand,” he said.

Following the West Marion series, Columbia will finish the regular season Thursday against Seminary in a pink-out game honoring cancer survivors.

After beating Tylertown 13-4 April 6, West Marion finished off the sweep with a 13-0 road victory April 8. Gracyn Odom led the charge offensively with a double, a single and 4 RBI, while Olivia Miller had two singles, a double and 3 RBI. Miller also got the win in the circle for West Marion, fanning five in three shutout innings.

“Tylertown is a much-improved team,” McMullin said. “But (the second time we played them), we started fast and took care of business pretty quick.”

In the first game of a doubleheader Monday against OLA, West Marion was up just 4-3 in the fourth inning before scoring the game’s final nine runs to win 13-3. Kirsten Williams, who had a triple, single and 3 RBI, came off the bench and came up with a big hit to start a rally that included a two-run homer by Paris Thompson.

The nightcap was a much different story with the Lady Trojans jumping on the Crescents early with 17 first-inning runs en route to a 20-0 victory that took just three innings. Odom starred for the Lady Trojans once again with three singles, a triple and 5 RBI.

West Marion seventh-grader Gracyn Odom has become a young star, hitting .559 with 19 RBI. | Photo by Joshua Campbell

“You just don’t see many seventh graders do what she’s done. You don’t have a lot of seventh graders playing varsity to begin with,” McMullin said. “Gracy has played everywhere defensively for us — she can catch, play outfield and play just about any position in the infield — and is hitting good. She’s a good No. 2 hole hitter. She puts a lot of pressure on the defense. If Olivia gets on to lead off with Paris behind her (in the 3-hole), when we get those three going we can start pretty quick.”

The Lady Trojans were supposed to play host to Salem and Seminary Friday and Saturday, respectively, but with the heavy rainfall both games were canceled and will not be made up.