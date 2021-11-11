During the week of October 11-15, 2021, Health Science I students from Carl Loftin Career and Technology Center educated the Kindergarten students from Columbia Academy, East Marion Elementary and West Marion Primary. Objectives taught were how to wash hands properly, identify how germs spread, identify how germs can make you sick, how germs spread throughout the air and/or objects and how to cover when coughing or sneezing. Health Science students learned the material themselves during their infection control unit and then were able to apply the information in fun activities to teach the kindergarten students.