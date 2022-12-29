College students have returned home for the holidays after their first semester in college. Takyla Gathright, Shamiya Sims, Cade Heurtin, Julia Johnson and Mattie Jones shared their thoughts and advice at the conclusion of their first college semester. Some answers were similar, others differed, but the advice given was wise and appropriate.

Takyla Gathright and Shamiya Sims are East Marion High School graduates who attend Pearl River Community College and are roommates. Gathright will begin nursing school Jan. 9 with plans to become an RN, maybe to work in the NICU one day after a bachelor of science in nursing at the University of Southern Mississippi. Sims is pursuing a secondary English education degree with plans of transferring to Jackson State University for special education.

Both agree they made the right decision in attending PRCC before a four-year school.

"It was better for me choosing PRCC," Gathright said. "The scholarship opportunities, the professors and the course load have been better. It hasn’t been hard like I expected. It's like another level of high school. It's fairly easy and not that big of a change. I wish I had known different ways to study. However, in the beginning staff told us they wouldn't put any more on us than they thought we could handle. Stay on top of your work in high school. Choose your college based on what you would feel most comfortable with."

Sims has a slightly different opinion on the transition from high school.

"PRCC is very family oriented environment, very comfortable. I wasn't nervous when I went," Sims said. "Definitely a big transition. You are on your own now. You have to learn how to be independent. I was kind of prepared, but wish I knew how different it would be. In high school, you constantly have people reminding you about things. Definitely get some type of planner or calendar to get dates down so you can manage your social and academic lives and keep everything on track. It's a big step up that you probably won't be ready for, but it will become easier."

West Marion graduate Cade Heurtin attends USM and studies exercise science. He hopes to be a strength and conditioning coach preferably for a college or possibly attend physical therapy school as a post graduate student. He also lives on campus and shares a bathroom with two suite mates. He said he barely sees them.

Cade Heurtin moves his TV into his dorm room at Southern Miss.

Heurtin feels college is not too different from high school.

"A lot more free time but not really free time. It's more self regulated," Heurtin said. "Find a clear image of what you want to do. College is different, but it's not a bad thing. Uncertainty is the biggest challenge for most people. I wish I'd known that my personal relationships would become my personal responsibility. I have to make a conscious effort to be around people I want to be around, and I don't have to interact with people that I don't want to. I'm not forced into relationships, and not seeing friends every day means I have to reach out. Technology narrows and widens the gap with friends. You know what they are doing, but you don't see them one on one. You don't know how they have changed."

Julia Johnson, a graduate of Columbia High School, is attending Jackson State University and majoring in music education. She lives on campus and she and her roommate are getting closer, hanging out more, getting to know each other and helping each other.

Johnson believes you have to work harder in college.

Julia Johnson is loving her time at Jackson State but said college is much more demanding than high school.

"I do like Jackson State a lot. I was nervous at first being so far from home. Once I started going to classes, it began to feel like home," Johnson said. "Definitely a lot more demanding. They expect more of you. They focus on your major courses but don't slack on the others. Expect the unexpected. More will be asked of you. You are becoming a young adult. You don't have to do it alone. You get out what you put into it. Prepare for a lot more late nights. It's worth it when you get a good grade. Prepare for them in advance. You decide your class schedule and whether you go to classes. Try to stay hydrated. Go to the gym. Relax, work out. Sometimes you need to debrief."

Columbia Academy graduate Mattie Jones attends the school of architecture at Mississippi State University. This year, she's in a regular dorm room but next year she will be in the hall with her sorority, Phi Mu, where she said the rooms are like hotel rooms.

Mattie Jones attends Mississippi State and is preparing to move into the Phi Mu house next year.

Jones advises people not to worry about college being too hard.

"It's definitely been a lot easier than people made it out to be," Jones said. "They told me it would be hard coming from a private school and that I wouldn't make it jumping right into a four-year school. I'd say don't worry about it. Anybody can do it. They won't overwhelm you. Do get a filter for your shower head. Everybody needs one. Water quality issues caused me problems."

Her practical advice extends to meal plans and getting involved on campus.

"I wish I hadn't used all of my meal plan within the first two months. Slow down and don't spend all of your meal plan on Starbucks," she said. "I also wish I had put myself out there in the beginning and put myself in uncomfortable spots to get to know more people sooner. There are only 50 people in the architecture program so I'm with the same people all day every day. People in Starkville are as welcoming as Columbia, but it's hard that I don't see the same people I saw at Columbia Academy for 16 years."

The students also discussed the classes that gave them the most and least amount of trouble.

Gathright felt anatomy and physiology II was the hardest, while Huertin felt it was his easiest since it is his biggest interest. Gathright and Sims agree the easiest was English composition. Sims had trouble with college algebra, although, she passed with a lot of studying.

Heurtin advises forming relationships with teachers because it helps if they can put a face with a name. He said his hardest class was nutrition because of a bad instructor, but his A & P II instructor was very helpful.

Johnson's hardest class was intro to music theory, but she said it was a fun struggle. Her easiest class was chorale and choir.

"I love learning new music and putting my voice in parts it doesn't normally go, stretching my limits," she said.

For Jones, accelerated composition was far easier than Kellie Watts' class.

Architecture studio and drawing were most difficult for her. Only two of her four teachers spoke English as a first language. For one, it was her first year in the United States. It made Jones responsible to go to the professor and ask questions, and she said all teachers were welcoming.

All classes were hard in different ways, according to Jones. Physics was definitely hard to study for. Architectural studio was extremely hard. At the first of the year, they each got assigned an iconic house and had to do a study of it trying to simulate what it's like bringing ideas for changes to a client. Hers was located in San Francisco, and they had to have final redesign at the end of the semester. Jones said her drawing class teacher didn't understand they had other classes and even gave them a 24-hour project.

The five students were given a chance to speak about their alma maters and had differing things to say.

Gathright wanted to send a big thank you to her teachers at East Marion.

"They really prepared me," she said. "They were helpful at choosing a college and with scholarships."

Sims credited the performing arts program at East Marion for an easy transition to a college program.

"I just love East Marion. It's comfortable like a family. I like seeing my old high school grow, and I'm excited to see what they do next," she said.

Heurtin is still power lifting but not for the university. He wanted to thank Don Clanton for his senior year experience and helping him perform in power lifting and in football.

Johnson enjoyed her time at Columbia High School.

"It made me the person I am today and helped me a lot," she said.

Jones was the most vocal about her former school.

"There are teachers that prepared us very well for college," Jones said, "but I have friends at Ole Miss in pre-med and biology. Those kids are struggling to make it. The science department (at CA) is on the struggle bus. That's something that can be improved. Rebecca Bass did well teaching us physics. I used things she taught. People from CA need to not expect to be catered to. Not everything's going to come to you like it did at CA. You have to kind of grow up exceptionally. My architecture teacher is so hard, but everything he says is so true. He's mean but lovingly. Nobody is like that at CA. Some students at CA would fall apart if told the truth."

The students who have moved on from the schools in Marion County hope students in high school now will heed at least some of their advice in hopes of a smooth transition into college next year.