Being a part of the village to care for patients

Columbia Medical Supply does so much more than people know about in the quest to allow people to remain in their homes and have the best care and health possible instead of having to stay in a hospital.

Kim and Greg Patterson originally had the store open from 2000 to 2009 but sold it to MC Medical.

When the tornado hit in 2014, MC Medical decided not to reopen, so the Pattersons decided to start again in April 2015. Kim said they started out just sitting on the floor by the phone until they could get up and running again.

"We did a lot of praying in 2015," Kim said, "and the Lord has blessed us. Without hometown people, we wouldn't make it."

While the business is located in Columbia, but Columbia Medical Supply serves the counties of Marion, Lamar, Lawrence, Jeff Davis, Walthall, Pike and parts of Covington."

It is fully accredited by the Board of Accreditation and accepts most insurances. They are not able to accept Wellcare.

The company provides just about any type of medical equipment that could be needed, including beds, oxygen, wheelchairs, walkers, lift chairs, wound care supplies, orthotic supplies and bed alarms for Alzheimer's patients. It also carries different types of specialty mattresses for wound care patients. It has most supplies in stock, but there has been a nationwide shortage of many items, including, power wheelchairs, scooters and Continuous Positive Airway Pressure machines.

"We are working diligently to keep what we need," Kim said.

Columbia Medical Supply is available 24/7 for emergency calls for hospitals for items such as oxygen.

The staff has a great deal of experience in the medical equipment business. Kim is a registered nurse and has 22 years in the business. Lisa Rayborn has 15 years experience, Courtney Bozeman has 10 years, Jami Garner has 7 years and Haley Beasley has two years.

Delivery driver, Will Stovall, has seven years experience and also does repairs and maintenance. Kim said she does not know what she would do without him.

The Pattersons' daughter, Jami Garner, is an RN and serves as the respiratory manager. She handles all CPAP setups and other respiratory matters.

The company moved from 803 to 807 U.S. 98 Bypass because they "were packed in like sardines." Now, they have a larger work space and a stock room in the back to keep items at their location.

The new area also has a dressing room built in up front. They plan to do more retail and add items such as scrubs. They are trying to decide which scrubs to carry so they can meet the needs of the wide variety of healthcare workers.

"We work closely with hospitals, area clinics and home health agencies," she said. "It takes all of the above to make it happen to get them where they can be home. It takes a village to take care of a patient."

Columbia Medical Supply can be reached at (601) 736-0843. It is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.