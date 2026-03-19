The Columbia High School football team, which won the Class 4A State Championship in December at Mississippi State, was proudly recognized by the Mississippi State Legislature for its outstanding accomplishment. The Wildcats defeated Kosciusko 6-0 to win the title.

The Columbia School District extends a special thank you to Ken Morgan and Joey Fillingane for celebrating its student-athletes along with their coaches by recognizing their hard work, dedication and determination with this meaningful tribute.